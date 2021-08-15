El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 15, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Reyna Patricia Samaniego Ruiz

Age: 34

5’9″, 170 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance 1<G

No Bond

Christian Josue Alvarez

Age: 22

5’10”, 230 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/house member impede breathing/circulation

Bond: $10,000

Billy Livas

Age: 21

5’6″, 182 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $3,000

Tiffany Yvonne Ojeda

Age: 31

5’6″, 150 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $2,500

Romelia Perla Lopez

Age: 60

5’01”, 150 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Flores

Age: 24

5’9′, 205 pounds

Black hair, black eyes

Wanted For: Assault Peace Officer / Judge

Bond: $55,000

Nathan Grant Richardson

Age: 23

6’3″, 178 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Unlawful carrying weapon prohibited places

Bond: N/A

David Castaneda

Age: 52

5’6″, 160 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Bond: $20,000

Hector Joel Chavira

Age: 25

5’2″, 110 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G

Bond: $50,000

Marcos Marrufo