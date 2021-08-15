El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 15, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Reyna Patricia Samaniego Ruiz
- Age: 34
- 5’9″, 170 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance 1<G
- No Bond
Christian Josue Alvarez
- Age: 22
- 5’10”, 230 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family/house member impede breathing/circulation
- Bond: $10,000
Billy Livas
- Age: 21
- 5’6″, 182 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $3,000
Tiffany Yvonne Ojeda
- Age: 31
- 5’6″, 150 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $2,500
Romelia Perla Lopez
- Age: 60
- 5’01”, 150 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $2,500
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Flores
- Age: 24
- 5’9′, 205 pounds
- Black hair, black eyes
- Wanted For: Assault Peace Officer / Judge
- Bond: $55,000
Nathan Grant Richardson
- Age: 23
- 6’3″, 178 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Unlawful carrying weapon prohibited places
- Bond: N/A
David Castaneda
- Age: 52
- 5’6″, 160 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Bond: $20,000
Hector Joel Chavira
- Age: 25
- 5’2″, 110 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G
- Bond: $50,000
Marcos Marrufo
- Age: 49
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Gray hair and Brown eyes
- Wanted for: DWI third or more