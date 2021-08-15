El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 15

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 15, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Reyna Patricia Samaniego Ruiz

  • Age: 34
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance 1<G
  • No Bond

Christian Josue Alvarez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’10”, 230 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family/house member impede breathing/circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Billy Livas

  • Age: 21
  • 5’6″, 182 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $3,000

Tiffany Yvonne Ojeda

  • Age: 31
  • 5’6″, 150 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $2,500

Romelia Perla Lopez

  • Age: 60
  • 5’01”, 150 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Flores

  • Age: 24
  • 5’9′, 205 pounds
  • Black hair, black eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault Peace Officer / Judge
  • Bond: $55,000

Nathan Grant Richardson

  • Age: 23
  • 6’3″, 178 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Unlawful carrying weapon prohibited places
  • Bond: N/A

David Castaneda

  • Age: 52
  • 5’6″, 160 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Bond: $20,000

Hector Joel Chavira

  • Age: 25
  • 5’2″, 110 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G
  • Bond: $50,000

Marcos Marrufo

  • Age: 49
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Gray hair and Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: DWI third or more

