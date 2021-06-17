El Paso Moms Demand Action holds rally against permitless gun carry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso members of the Moms Demand Action organization say Texas’ newly signed permitless carry for gun owners is a betrayal of promises made to the city after the Aug. 3 attack.

Organization members and El Pasoans joined together at the El Paso Strong mural in Central El Paso to denounce the legislation signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. They were joined by State Rep. Lina Ortega and El Paso County Commissioner David Stout.

Together, they called on El Pasoans and other residents living throughout the state to elect a new Governor and representatives that will promote stricter gun laws in Texas.

“Starting on Sept. 1, we’re not going to know who had the training who passed a background check and who is actually mentally stable to carry a gun in public,” Persis Beaven, a spokeswoman for Moms Demand Action said. ““We deserve to be safe.”

KTSM 9 News reached out to Governor Greg Abbott’s office for comment.

And, while El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles has publicly denounced the law, El Paso Police Department Greg Allen has not.

“The Chief does not have a statement or opinion to offer on the matter,” a spokesman for the department said. “When the law goes into effect it will be observed as prescribed by statute.”