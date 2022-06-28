EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland mom gets the opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to be the newest face of Maxim magazine and she needs your vote to be number one.

Born in Farmington, New Mexico and raised in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Raquel Garza is a wife and a mother to three children. She’s spent the last 10 years in El Paso and now considers the Sun City her home.

The 33-year-old mother and wife has never modeled once in her life but says she’s always considered it, just never had the courage to step on the runway and is encouraging other moms to face their fears, as she currently sits on the number two spot in her group..

But now with the help of her husband, Javier Garza, Her dreams have started to become a reality after her husband got a notification on social media that Maxim Cover Girl was looking for women.

“And he tells me, “Babe you should subscribe, for you know Maxim,” and I’m like no, like are you crazy? Like, there are gorgeous women out there. They’re not going to pick me, like no I am not going to do it,” Garza said.

Little did she know, her husband signed her up and 10 days after, she is now on her way to be on the cover of Maxim.

“It was like three days in, and I was in first place. I know they divide them by groups, and from that group, they pick 20 girls, so I got picked into the 20 girls and right now from those 20 girls,”

The future model tells KTSM she’s still in shock.

Although a grand prize is included with the photoshoot for Maxim Cover Girl. Garza explains why she wants to win.

“But the main reason that I am more excited is because it’s my daughter’s dream to go to Paris. So I’m like okay baby, like if we get this money, will go, I will go take you to Paris.”

Garza wants to motivate other stay at home moms to never give up and do whatever makes them feel confident again.

“After having kids, you know you are married, and dedicate your whole life to them. And that is what I want, the women to know that we can do this, you can do this, anybody can do this.”

To make Raquel Garza’s dream a reality, click here to cast your vote. Every week the contestant with the highest vote will move to the next round as finals approach by August 18.

Every 24 hours you can cast a vote and if you decide to purchase a vote, the funds go to wounded warriors.

With that, the public voting will determine who the grand prize winner will be at the end for Maxim Cover Girl 2022.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.