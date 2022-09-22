EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to a letter sent out by three City Council members Wednesday calling on him to issue a disaster declaration in response to the influx of migrants coming to the area.

Mayor Leeser sent a lengthy statement via press release late Thursday afternoon.

“While I appreciate the concern expressed by the three City Representatives, the action they are calling for is premature at this time. The migrants entering our community aren’t coming to El Paso, they are coming to the United States,” a portion of Mayor Leeser’s statement said.

As we’ve reported, City Representative Claudia L. Rodriguez, District 6, in collaboration with City Representative Isabel Salcido, District 5, and City Representative Cissy Lizarraga, District 8, sent a letter to Mayor Oscar Leeser, asking for him to issue the declaration.

“This is a federal issue which we are working with the federal government to address, along with many partners. The migrants we have welcomed are not threatening our community, they are seeking political asylum which is permissible under U.S. law. They stay in our community between 24 to 48-hours, and we help them to reach their destination if they don’t have a sponsor already,” the mayor said in his statement.

Late Wednesday night, the City of El Paso tweeted that officials have been meeting with Congresswoman Veronica Escobar on a regular basis have met with FEMA.

The City said it has received some reimbursements from the federal government and have also received $2 million for future expenses. Pending reimbursements the City expects to receive is a total of over $2.5 million.

“Additional federal funds will not be released with any declaration as the letter states. Continuous efforts to move the process efficiently for all individuals to avoid backlog and overcrowding are underway, and there have been absolutely no releases into our streets in almost a week. Any statement that says otherwise is inaccurate,” Mayor Leeser’s statement read.

Read Mayor Leeser’s full statement below:

“While I appreciate the concern expressed by the three City Representatives, the action they are calling for is premature at this time. The migrants entering our community aren’t coming to El Paso, they are coming to the United States. This is a federal issue which we are working with the federal government to address, along with many partners. The migrants we have welcomed are not threatening our community, they are seeking political asylum which is permissible under U.S. law. They stay in our community between 24 to 48-hours, and we help them to reach their destination if they don’t have a sponsor already. We have been working around the clock on this issue with the Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, NGO’s, the County, our Congresswoman, the White House, partner cities and many others. I personally visit various sites daily at different times of the day and night. Reimbursement from FEMA for the first two quarters of the year will be electronically paid by the end of this week. Thanks to Congresswoman Escobar, we have received approval for $2 million dollars upfront to address recent developments. All expenses will continue to be reimbursed by the federal government and will not fall on the backs of El Paso taxpayers. Additional federal funds will not be released with any declaration as the letter states. Continuous efforts to move the process efficiently for all individuals to avoid backlog and overcrowding are underway, and there have been absolutely no releases into our streets in almost a week. Any statement that says otherwise is inaccurate. Our partners concur on our current course of action and as such, any change in course at this time would be irresponsible. That said, this is a fluid situation that changes hourly, and we need to be agile and adaptable. It is important that we treat every individual as everyone deserves to be treated, with dignity and respect. We will continue the work we have been doing, assess the situation as it develops, and will appreciate the Representatives’ support if we need to go in that direction in the future. In the meantime, our efforts in conjunction with our partners are working. El Paso is a welcoming community and I have been very moved by the generosity of our citizens. We care for each other, and we care for our visitors. We will continue our collective efforts and speak as a community with one voice, which has always served El Paso best.”