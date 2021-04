A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego are scheduled to conduct a joint press conference on Friday.

The two elected officials are expected to discuss updates related to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts throughout the region.

The conference is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page.

This story will be updated.