El Paso man told police he wanted to die before being shot to death by law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jean P. Stanley called the El Paso Police Department on a recent Friday morning, saying he intended to cause a mass shooting and that he wanted to die by suicide, according to a state custodial death record.

Stanley, 27, told police he was intoxicated and firing a gun near Interstate 10 and along Thunderstorm Drive on Jan. 15. In response to the call, police deemed his case a “suicide-related call,” because of the nature of his threats.

Police searched for Stanley and found him in an arroyo area near the Quality Inn & Suites on Desert Boulevard, armed with a long black rifle. Two police officers commanded him to drop the weapon.

“The offender ignored the verbal commands and pointed the rifle towards the officers, placing them in fear for their life,” according to the state record.

Both police officers discharged their weapons, striking him in the torso area. Fire Medical Services were called to the scene, but he died at the scene.

The entire incident lasted more than eight hours.

Had Stanley survived, he would have been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony.

The report said Stanley had alerts in a police report database that indicated he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. Last September, an emergency detention order had been issued for Stanley. He had attempted a “suicide by cop,” arming himself with a knife, according to the state record.

Stanley had checked into the Quality Inn & Suites on Desert Boulevard on Jan. 7. His vehicle was still in the parking lot when police began investigations after he was killed.

Police visited his mother to ask questions. She told police he was on a truck route and not expected to return until Jan. 16. She said he had visited her on Jan. 12 and acted aggressively with her.

Stanley’s mother told police she filed a restraining order against her son at the El Paso County Courthouse, adding that her son had purchased a rifle.