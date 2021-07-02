El Paso man stabbed father approximately 20 times, affidavit states

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say a 30-year-old El Paso man claimed his father laid out knives on his bed before trying to stab him in the face during an interview after his arrest.

Jose Felipe Reyes Jr., who is accused of murder, was arrested by police this week after his father was found on the 6100 block of Alameda Avenue in what appeared to be a pool of blood, an affidavit states. Police arrested Reyes Jr.

An affidavit written by investigators claims Reyes’ father was stabbed approximately 20 times in the face, neck, right and left side of his torso, which resulted in his death. Reyes told police his father had stabbed him in 2017 and threatened him again, the document states.

Reyes allegedly changed his story with police during an interview before admitting to his involvement in the incident, the affidavit states.

But during his responses, Reyes said his father came at him with the knife and he was able to take it away from him. He then used the knife and attacked his father in self-defense, the affidavit says of Reyes’ account.

Police say Reyes stabbed his father several times before the handle broke off during the altercation. He then located another knife and continued stabbing his father, the affidavit states.

“The victim at that point fell in a crouched over position, covered his face and told the defendant ‘Ya’ Spanish translation ‘enough,” the affidavit states. “The defendant disengaged the deadly assault and left the residence.”

Police say Reyes did not make an attempt to report the incident and did not seek out medical attention for his father. Authorities noted Reyes had two lacerations he suffered as he disarmed his father.

“The defendant had a time lapse where he could have reported the alleged attack, the defendant did not report the incident to anyone, rather lied and changed his story once confronted with investigative findings from the residence,” the affidavit states.

