El Paso man sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Daniel Medina will stay behind bars for eight years after being sentenced on Thursday by a Doña Ana County district judge.

Medina accepted a plea-agreement in December after being charged with homicide by vehicle (DWI) a nd a count of great bodily harm by vehicle while driving under the influence misdemeanor last year.

He is accused of causing a collision in April 2019 where law enforcement claimed he was driving on the wrong side of the road on Interstate-25. Police say Medina collided with a white truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Austin Lee Wagner, died on the scene and the driver of the white truck, Jesus Adan Diaz, sustained internal injuries.

New Mexico State Police say they smelled an odor of alcohol during a post-collision interview and attempted to conduct a Field Sobriety Test, which Medina refused. He was arrested for driving under the influence and taken into custody.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.