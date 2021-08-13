El Paso man recounts severe flooding incident killing elderly neighbor, injuring a 2-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The heavy rainfall in El Paso and severe flooding has lead to the death of an elderly woman and injured a toddler in Central El Paso.

As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso Police Department says a 65-year-old woman drowned in her Central El Paso home where her 2-year-old granddaughter also sustained severe injuries on Thursday night.

The family’s neighbor, Ulrick Smith, told KTSM he witnessed the incident happen as he was trying to mitigate the flooding in his own home.

“I saw a woman and she was screaming,” Smith said. “She was screaming ‘my baby, my baby my baby someone please come get my baby.'”