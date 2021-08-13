El Paso man recounts severe flooding incident killing elderly neighbor, injuring a 2-year-old girl

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The heavy rainfall in El Paso and severe flooding has lead to the death of an elderly woman and injured a toddler in Central El Paso.

As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso Police Department says a 65-year-old woman drowned in her Central El Paso home where her 2-year-old granddaughter also sustained severe injuries on Thursday night.

The family’s neighbor, Ulrick Smith, told KTSM he witnessed the incident happen as he was trying to mitigate the flooding in his own home.

“I saw a woman and she was screaming,” Smith said. “She was screaming ‘my baby, my baby my baby someone please come get my baby.'”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

ktsm web update 10pm 8-13-2021

Flooding at Loop 375 and Montana

Retention ponds filled with 50-million gallons of water during heavy rainfall

Fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Executive Center

Doña Ana County Commissioners Court votes to request state of emergency after severe flooding in La Union

El Paso Water extending hours for sandbag distribution

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link