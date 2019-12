EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department said it’s investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened Saturday, at around 9:30 p.m., on Gateway East near Layfayette in East El Paso.

Investigators said the victim was trying to cross Gateway East from North to South when he was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the victim was not using a designated crosswalk.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the victim’s name.