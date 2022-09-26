EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave.

Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old Roberto Mendoza crossed Montana south to north.

Mendoza was not crossing at a crosswalk and was struck in the roadway. He died at the scene from his injuries.

El Paso Police Department also said that some factors that contributed to this fatality are poor lighting and pedestrians not crossing at crosswalks or a controlled intersection.

This is the 53rd fatality compared to 51 at this time last year.

