El Paso man killed in head-on collision outside of Odessa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was killed in a head-on collision outside of Odessa on Sunday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Enrique Porras was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 302, about four miles east of Kermit, Texas. Kermit is about an hour outside of Odessa.

An initial investigation found that the 2012 Jeep Liberty that Porras was driving was headed west on SH 302 when it crossed the center stripe and drove into the opposite lane.

According to DPS, Porras’ car struck a 2007 Freightliner semi truck driven by Curtis L. Strand, of Horizon City, head on.

Strand was uninjured in the crash.