El Paso man kept 29 bags of money while working in armored delivery service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man allegedly collected 29 bags of money totaling $809, 153 while falsifying financial documents between businesses and banks, according to a police affidavit.

Ramon Tejada, 32, worked for Miracle Delivery Armored Services moving large sums of money between businesses and financial institutions. During his workday, Tejada would keep sealed bags of cash while altering deposit documents and total manifests changing how much currency he actually handled, according to police documents.

Tejada was arrested earlier this week after his employer complained to law enforcement upon discovering his alleged actions.

He allegedly purchased five new 2021 vehicles and gave them to family members between December and February.

The police affidavit detailing his alleged actions says a grand jury subpoena was obtained by law enforcement to check buyer records in Tejada and his father’s name. Police checked records with Viva Auto Group, Viva Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Mission Chevrolet.

A review of the documents show Tejada’s father purchased two vehicles totaling $105,246 in cash, the document says.

