EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An arrest was made on July 6th, 2022 for a man who posed as an energy consultant for company he was no long working for, and defrauded a customer.

75-year-old Rafael Jasso on March 25, 2022 paid $500 to Jacob Vasquez for installation of refrigeration services and Vasquez never showed up to start the installation.

On July 6th, 2022 a warrant was obtained for Deceptive Business Practice and the Pebble Hills Regional Command Detective Section made an arrest.

Vasquez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $5,000.

EPPD would like to remind the community, it is good practice to obtain a salesperson’s name, business identity, telephone number, street address, mailing address, and business license number before you transact business

