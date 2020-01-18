El Paso man found guilty of tampering with evidence in 2016 murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the 2016 murder of Devon Leatherbury.

Richard Zeloni was found guilty on two counts of tampering with evidence and will face sentencing soon, according to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.

On August 17, 2016, 26-year-old Devon Leatherbury was found dead in the Northeast El Paso desert with a gunshot wound to his head.

Aaron Zeloni is the son of Richard Zeloni, and was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence in 2018.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Tina McKenzie,48, was also arrested on June 26, 2018, for tampering or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the murder.

