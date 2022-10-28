EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso was sentenced this week to 200 months in prison for producing child pornography and ordered to be placed on a lifetime of supervised release and pay a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Jorge Mario Manjarrez-Reyes, 30, of El Paso, according to court documents, law enforcement officers first encountered Manjarrez-Reyes on a peer-to-peer program where he was sharing images of child pornography. Following the execution of a search warrant at the defendant’s residence in March 2020, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) forensically discovered approximately 513 images and 619 videos depicting child pornography on Manjarrez-Reyes’ electronic devices.

In coordination with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, HSI later learned that Manjarrez-Reyes created one of the videos.

By pleading guilty, Manjarrez-Reyes admitted that he knowingly used and coerced a four-year-old victim to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the production of visual depictions of that abuse.

“Individuals who commit crimes against the most vulnerable in our society will be sought out and brought to justice,” said Francisco Burrola, Special Agent in Charge, HSI, El Paso. “HSI will continue to protect children against atrocious crimes committed against them by criminals who have no place in our communities.”

HSI El Paso’s Child Exploitation / Internet Crimes Against Children Group investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Winters prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.