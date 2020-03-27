El Paso man dies following serious crash on U.S. 54

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department said an 82-year-old man has succumbed to injuries that he suffered during a serious crash on Monday.

The 82-year-old victim was identified as Daryoush Tavana.

According to EPPD, the crash happened Monday morning at U.S. 54 North near Mile Marker 25.

Special Traffic Investigators said that the investigation revealed Tavana was traveling north on U.S. 54 in a 1993 Toyota Camry and another driver, who was identified as Jorge Beltran, was reportedly traveling behind Tavana in the same lane, in a 2016 Dodge Ram Van.

Investigators said Beltran failed to control his speed and crashed into the rear of Tavana’s vehicle.

Tavana suffered a skull fracture as a result of the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

According to EPPD, Beltran suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

However, Tavana succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, March 26th, police said.

This is the 20th traffic fatality of 2020 compared to 13 at the same time last year.