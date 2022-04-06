EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging an El Paso man with kidnapping.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Contreras, is accused of taking the victim from

El Paso to Alamogordo, while on his way to his new job at a detention facility.

Officials say the victim told FBI agents that while they were in El Paso, Contreras held a knife to her throat in the early morning hours of March 14 after she returned from work. She also said Contreras punched and

kicked her several times and then poured bleach on her.

Contreras also allegedly hit the victim with a gun and then held it to her head.

According to officials, law enforcement officers retrieved a 9mm handgun from the vehicle that Contreras used to drive the victim to New Mexico.

Contreras also faces a federal charge for possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a prior conviction.

Contreras is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm by a

prohibited person, and is scheduled for an arraignment next week.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the kidnapping charge and up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

Contreras has remained in federal custody since his arrest on March 16, 2022.

