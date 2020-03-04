El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police investigation revealed a 45-year-old male was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a release, a search warrant revealed that Rene Barriguete Chaparro uploaded and stored several hundred graphically obscene images of young children to his media account.

The Internet Crimes Against Children department was alerted of the crime by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives arrested Chaparro yesterday at his residence in the 1700 block of Breeders Cup, in Horizon City.

Chaparro was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond.

Rene Barriguete Chaparro was on the Most Wanted fugitives list provided by Crime Stoppers of El Paso on March 1.