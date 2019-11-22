El Paso man arrested on animal cruelty charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested for an alleged animal cruelty incident that was witnessed by several people earlier this month.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 3 around 10 p.m.

According to El Paso police, Jose Bautista was observed by several witnesses driving a Chevy pick-up truck, while dragging a German Shepherd mix tethered to the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said Bautista was confronted by on-lookers and he reportedly picked up the canine and threw it in the back of the truck and drove away.

Detectives with the Animal Cruelty Unit began an investigation and it led to the arrest of Bautista.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.