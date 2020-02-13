El Paso man arrested for the burglary of 5 vehicles

Breaking News
Local

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff officers arrested 20-year-old Jesus Manuel Morales due to an outstanding warrant for Burglary of Vehicle.

According to a release, as a result of the investigation, officials learned Morales had burglarized five other vehicles on five separate occasions.

On Wednesday, Morales was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on five counts of Burglary of Vehicle totaling $25,000 in bonds, a release said.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to lock their vehicles, trunks, or tailgates. An unlocked car is like having an open invitation for a thief. Remove, secure, or hide cell phones, stereos, valuables, wallets, purses, and packages, the release said,

