El Paso man arrested for illegally dumping materials

Gabriel Trejo surrendered to deputies on Tuesday for an alleged illegal dumping incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been arrested for an illegal dumping incident out in far east El Paso.

Gabriel Trejo, 39, surrendered himself to deputies on Tuesday.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened on the 14000 block of Windermere Ave.

The sheriff’s office said an anonymous reporter provided deputies with pictures of Trejo dumping trash and other construction materials in the area.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Trejo was booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility for illegally dumping >5 LBS < 500 LBS.