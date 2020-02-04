El Paso man arrested for firing a gun in a public parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On the morning of Feb. 2, officers with the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Suppression Unit were patrolling the area of 100 Glory Road when they heard a single gunshot.

According to a release, officers immediately began an investigation which led to the arrest of 21-year-old Alfred Lawrence Gay Jr.

Through the investigation, officers learned Gay fired his gun inside the parking lot garage located at 100 Glory Road.

Gay was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Discharge of Firearm in Certain Municipalities on a $1,000 bond.

Jail records show Gay paid his bond and has been released.