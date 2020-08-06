El Paso man arrested for animal cruelty after video shows him kicking dog

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Cruelty to Animals in connection to a social media video that shows him kicking his dog multiple times.

Caleb Hicks, 20, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond, according to a City of El Paso release.

According to the release, the video shows Hicks kicking his three-year-old male Shih Tzu, Teddy, in a parking lot in the 900 block of Zaragoza Road. Hicks kicked Teddy multiple times, hurling him into the air and into the tire of a nearby parked car.

El Paso Animal Services alerted the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit to the video, which was circulating on social media.