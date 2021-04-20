El Paso man arrested after striking sheriff deputies with baseboard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is behind bars after allegedly striking two sheriff’s deputies with a baseboard.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a family violence call on Monday in Far East El Paso County when they encountered Ramon Provencio and his parents. They had been in the middle of an argument and were concerned their son would become aggressive.

Provencio allegedly struck two deputies who tried speaking with him during the visit. Officials said he used a baseboard and metal object.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two outstanding warrants for assault causes bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest.

