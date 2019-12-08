El Paso man accused of threatening District Judge in Walmart shooting case

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Couresty: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is accused of threatening violence against an El Paso District Judge.

Jose Humberto Martinez was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Authorities said Martinez placed a phone call to the court presiding over the capital murder case of the Walmart shooting suspect, Patrick Crusius.

Martinez allegedly threatened to kill the judge if Crusis did not receive the death penalty.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

He has been charged with a 3rd Degree Felony Terroristic Threat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link