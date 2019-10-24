El Paso man accused of stealing property from far east El Paso storage unit

Justin Tory Anderson, 33, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing items from far east El Paso storage unit.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man accused of theft.

Justin Troy Anderson, 33, was arrested on Tuesday.

Anderson is accused of stealing a quad/ATV and landscaping equipment from a storage unit in far east El Paso.

Investigators said the stolen items were later found on a trading and selling website.

Deputies and with the help of the victim; arranged to meet with Anderson to purchase the stolen property.

After the purchase, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Square Dance Rd. and Boots Green Rd. where they took Anderson into custody.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for theft.