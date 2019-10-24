El Paso man accused of stealing property from far east El Paso storage unit

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Justin Tory Anderson, 33, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing items from far east El Paso storage unit.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man accused of theft.

Justin Troy Anderson, 33, was arrested on Tuesday.

Anderson is accused of stealing a quad/ATV and landscaping equipment from a storage unit in far east El Paso.

Investigators said the stolen items were later found on a trading and selling website.

Deputies and with the help of the victim; arranged to meet with Anderson to purchase the stolen property.

After the purchase, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Square Dance Rd. and Boots Green Rd. where they took Anderson into custody.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for theft.

