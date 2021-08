EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live is looking for talented local artists for a unique opportunity tied to the upcoming Sun City Craft Beer Festival.

Artists are asked to submit applications to design a limited-edition beer can for Old Sheepdog Brewery. The deadline is August 13.

Artists can learn more about the application process and the prizes available here.

The Sun City Craft Beer Festival returns to the Downtown Convention Center Plaza September 18 and 19.