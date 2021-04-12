El Paso Live bringing hours of fun and non-stop laughter to the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live is bringing a show called ‘Knockout de Risas’ to the borderland, guaranteeing hours of fun and non-stop laughter.

LJ Productions presents ‘Knock out de Risas’ starring Edson Zúñiga known as El Norteño, Javier Carranza as El Costeño, and Gustavo Munguía as Paúl Yester.

The show will take place August 13, 2021 at the Plaza Theatre starting at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

According to a release, the event is subject to change. Click here to check for any updates.