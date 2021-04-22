El Paso Live Active discusses how residents can stay healthy and fit at the city parks

Beautiful scenery, plus native plants and birds to enjoy Earth Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Did you know exercising can boost your mood?

Physical activity can you happier and the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has the perfect place to help residents stay in shape.

Diana Cepeda with Live Active El Paso says Pat O’Rourke Memorial Hike and Bike Trail full trail length is approximately 2.2 miles. Walking that route, you could run up to 200 calories.

During their weekly segment, ‘Know Your Parks’, the video highlights a different neighborhood park and provides information on location and available amenities such as a walking path, fitness stations, playground, fields, etc.

The purpose of the Parks and Recreation Department is to provide indoor and outdoor leisure services to persons of all ages so they can develop skills, socialize, experience, nature, relax and live a healthier lifestyle.

