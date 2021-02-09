El Paso leads larger Texas counties in vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is leading other large Texas counties when it comes to coronavirus vaccination rates, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday night, 96,494 El Paso County residents over the age of 16 had received at least one vaccine dose, roughly 15 percent of that population.

Across the state, Bexar County (San Antonio) was at about 11 percent with one vaccine dose, Dallas County at 10 percent, Harris County (Houston) at 10 percent, Travis County (Austin) at 9 percent, and Tarrant County (Fort Worth/Arlington) at 9 percent, according to HHS.

