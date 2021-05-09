El Paso law enforcement’s most wanted for the week of May 9

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
El Paso law enforcement list of most wanted individuals in el Paso County for the week of May 9, 2021.

Courtesy of El Paso Crime Stoppers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and local authorities released their list of the most wanted this week.

The following are fugitives where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been successful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Mark Vince Sanchez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’05”, 116 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Stalking / Viol. Bond, Protective Order 2x
  • Bond: $135,000

Christian Pena

  • Age: 27
  • 5’09”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person, unlawful restraint
  • Bond: $55,000

Daniel Barajas

  • Age: 35
  • 5’09”, 270 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of service, deceptive business practice
  • Bond: $40,000

Guillermo Jr. Valdez

  • Age: 26
  • 6;03″, 160 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: viol. bond, protective order
  • Bond: $5,000

Jaime Dominguez Cabral

  • Age: 39
  • 5’08”, 280 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family household member with previous conviction
  • Bond: $1 million

Xochitl Fernandez Acosta

  • Age: 49
  • 5’5″, 130 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of property
  • Bond: $10,000

Victor Manuel Barron

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 200 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: possession of marijuana
  • $100,000

Christopher Lee Reed

  • Age: 38
  • 5’6″, 165 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: possession of controlled substance
  • Bond: N/A

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Funeral service for former Coronado HS coach

Country music star Sam Grow performing at El Paso Taco Fest

Police searching for suspects accused of burglary in Central El Paso

Baby found unresponsive in Central El Paso

Las Cruces man accused of killing girlfriend's 5-month-old baby

El Paso COVID-19 data -- 5.8.21

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link