El Paso law enforcement’s most wanted for the week of May 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and local authorities released their list of the most wanted this week.
The following are fugitives where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been successful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Mark Vince Sanchez
- Age: 27
- 5’05”, 116 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Stalking / Viol. Bond, Protective Order 2x
- Bond: $135,000
Christian Pena
- Age: 27
- 5’09”, 190 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person, unlawful restraint
- Bond: $55,000
Daniel Barajas
- Age: 35
- 5’09”, 270 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of service, deceptive business practice
- Bond: $40,000
Guillermo Jr. Valdez
- Age: 26
- 6;03″, 160 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: viol. bond, protective order
- Bond: $5,000
Jaime Dominguez Cabral
- Age: 39
- 5’08”, 280 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $5,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: murder
- Bond: $80,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family household member with previous conviction
- Bond: $1 million
Xochitl Fernandez Acosta
- Age: 49
- 5’5″, 130 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of property
- Bond: $10,000
Victor Manuel Barron
- Age: 26
- 5’7″, 200 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: possession of marijuana
- $100,000
Christopher Lee Reed
- Age: 38
- 5’6″, 165 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: possession of controlled substance
- Bond: N/A