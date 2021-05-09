El Paso law enforcement’s most wanted for the week of May 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and local authorities released their list of the most wanted this week.

The following are fugitives where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been successful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

5’05”, 116 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Stalking / Viol. Bond, Protective Order 2x

Bond: $135,000

Christian Pena

Age: 27

5’09”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person, unlawful restraint

Bond: $55,000

Daniel Barajas

Age: 35

5’09”, 270 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of service, deceptive business practice

Bond: $40,000

Guillermo Jr. Valdez

Age: 26

6;03″, 160 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: viol. bond, protective order

Bond: $5,000

Jaime Dominguez Cabral

Age: 39

5’08”, 280 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family household member with previous conviction

Bond: $1 million

Xochitl Fernandez Acosta

Age: 49

5’5″, 130 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property

Bond: $10,000

Victor Manuel Barron

Age: 26

5’7″, 200 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: possession of marijuana

$100,000

Christopher Lee Reed