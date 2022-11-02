El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several El Paso landmarks will be joining hundreds of landmarks worldwide that are turning teal on Thursday, Nov. 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

More than 800 buildings, bridges, and other structures will be lit up in teal as part of the annual “Light the World in Teal” program created by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or AFA.

The participating locations in El Paso include the One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, the Downtown El Paso Railroad Arches, plus the Missouri and Prospect Bridges.

“Having these El Paso landmarks ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Individuals are also encouraged to support the cause by wearing teal on Thursday or by posting about the event on social media.

More than 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including approximately 400,000 people across Texas.

Sadly, that number is currently projected to double within the next four decades, according to research conducted by the CDC.

The AFA has a list of all participating locations worldwide, and you are also encouraged to contact them at 866-232-8484 for information on the support services they provide.

This is the ninth year that the organization is raising awareness through this campaign.