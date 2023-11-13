EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To better serve the community of El Paso, the Environmental Services Department (ESD) will begin work this month to install new scales at the Greater El Paso Landfill.

The approximate $830,000 project is funded through landfill fees. It will include the installation of new truck scales, demolishing and removing two outdated steel deck truck weigh scales, new approach and departure ramps, and associated traffic control devices.

“We are excited to start this capital project to install a modern scale system at the landfill. Once completed, it will increase our operational efficiencies, and our customers should experience faster service as we rely on the scale to charge user fees based on the weight of materials taken to the site for disposal,” said Environmental Service Director Nick Ybarra.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2024. The construction schedule may be modified due to weather or unforeseen events.

The landfill serves about 500 customers each day. While the construction work is in progress, customers will be directed to a temporary entrance at the landfill. ESD asks for the public’s patience while the work is in progress.