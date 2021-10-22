El Paso ISD voted ‘Best of El Paso’ in yearly Sun City contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the most recent, reader-voter driven Best of El Paso from El Paso Inc., El Paso ISD was voted best among the local districts.

In addition to the overall top spot, EPISD placed in 12 education categories that included: Best High School Teacher, Best PK-8/Intermediate School, Best Middle School Teacher, Best Principal, Best Public Elementary School, Best Public High School and Best Public Middle School.

In first place, El Paso High School teacher, Ludmila Silva, was voted as El Paso’s Best High School Teacher and MacArthur PK-8 was awarded first place in Best PK-8/Intermediate School.

“The community voted online in the annual Best of El Paso contest that highlights local talent, organizations and businesses…EPISD has proudly served El Paso for 138 years and is the legacy school district in El Paso…Congratulations to all the winners! El Paso ISD

Best of El Paso EPISD Winners

Ludmila Silva – El Paso High School

Best High School Teacher, 1st place

Best High School Teacher, 1st place Laura Strelzin Bagley – Franklin High School

Best High School Teacher, 2nd place

Best High School Teacher, 2nd place Heather Kendrick – Franklin High School

Best High School Teacher, 4th place

Best High School Teacher, 4th place Vanessa Munoz – Hornedo Middle School

Best Middle School Teacher, 3rd place

Best Middle School Teacher, 3rd place Pedro Delgado – Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy

Best Middle School Teacher, 4th place

Best Middle School Teacher, 4th place Mark Paz – El Paso High School

Best Principal, 4th place

Best Principal, 4th place Lundy Elementary School

Best Public Elementary School, 3rd place

Best Public Elementary School, 3rd place Franklin High School

Best Public High School, 2nd place

Best Public High School, 2nd place Coronado High School

Best Public High School, 3rd place

El Paso High School

Best Public High School, 4th place

Best Public High School, 4th place Hornedo Middle School

Best Public Middle School, 2nd place

Best Public Middle School, 2nd place Wiggs Middle School

Best Public Middle School, 4th place

Best Public Middle School, 4th place Brown Middle School

Best Public Middle School, 5th place

Best Public Middle School, 5th place MacArthur PK-8

Best Public PK-8/Intermediate, 1st place

Best Public PK-8/Intermediate, 1st place Ray Jackson – Locally Sourced EP

Best Radio DJ/Local Podcaster, 3rd place

