El Paso ISD Trustees to hold district wide ‘superintendent search listening sessions’ for public’s input

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Independent School District announced Thursday that trustees have scheduled listening sessions for their superintendent search starting Monday, October 25.

District officials share that the sessions are scheduled to give parents and community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the ongoing search for a new superintendent.

“These community meetings are designed to give trustees an insight into the qualifications and

characteristics they should look for as they review potential candidates for the position. The

meetings are open to the public and will provide participants an opportunity to speak to board

members.” El Paso ISD

Sessions at El Paso, Irvin and Franklin high schools were held on Oct. 20. Upcoming listening sessions are:

• October 25

o 5 p.m. at Andress High School library, 5400 Sun Valley Dr.

o 6:30 p.m. at Austin High School cafeteria, 3500 Memphis Ave.

o 7 p.m. at Coronado High School auditorium, 100 Champions Pl.

• October 26

o 5:30 p.m. at Chapin High School auditorium, 7000 Dyer St.

o 6 p.m. at Bowie High School cafeteria, 801 S. San Marcial St.

• October 27

o 6 p.m. at Burges High School black box theater, 7800 Edgemere Blvd.

• October 28

o 6 p.m. at Jefferson/Silva Health Magnet High School Silva auditorium, 121 Val Verde St.



Each meeting will have American Sign Language interpreters. Traducción simultanea es español estará disponible para cualquier persona que lo requiera.

The Board has published a superintendent search timeline which indicates that applications will be

reviewed starting on November 2, with initial interviews conducted the week of November 8.

Officials add that trustees hope to vote on a finalist for superintendent in early December.

For more information on the EPISD superintendent search, visit www.episd.org and click on the

Superintendent Search banner

