EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals.

During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year.

As a result, El Paso ISD Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.

EPISD families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, also available here and return the completed form online or to the school cafeteria manager.

The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits. Only one application needs to be completed per household. FNS will notify the household of the child’s eligibility.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information on the application will be used for determining eligibility.

