El Paso ISD to host Immunize El Paso vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As FDA gave approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children this week, officials with Immunize El Paso announced a partnership with the El Paso Independent School District to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting all eligible children enrolled in the District.

Immunize El Paso and local school districts are collaborating to provide neighborhood-level
vaccination access at all campuses on December 1-13. Vaccination is free of charge.

“We are excited to bring this collaborative effort to the El Paso community to ensure every child has
an opportunity to be protected against COVID-19…This is a huge step towards our return to normalcy.”

Dusty Warden, Immunize El Paso Director of Operations

Parents, children, and community members are invited to each scheduled clinic, regardless of enrollment status at that campus or the District.

A full list of scheduled clinics in EPISD is listed below; parents or guardians can pre-register their child for the vaccine by going online.

Additionally, Immunize El Paso clinics will carry vaccines, available on a walk-in basis. Clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The clinics are located at:

  • San Juan Clinic, 6292 Trowbridge. 915-533-3414
  • Downtown Clinic, 513 E. San Antonio, Suite B. 915-857-2474.
  • Eastside Clinic, 1400 George Dieter, Suite 225. 915-857-2474.
DATE(All clinics are 3 to 5 PM)SCHOOLADDRESS
Wednesday, Dec. 1Armendariz Middle2231 Arizona Ave
 Rusk Elementary3601 N. Copia St.
 Clendenin Elementary2701 Harrison Ave.
 Moreno Elementary2300 San Diego Ave.
 Barron Elementary11155 Whitey Ford St.
 Crockett Elementary5000 N. Stevens St.
Thursday, Dec. 2Brown Middle7820 Helen of Troy Dr.
 Polk Elementary940 Belvidere St.
 Rivera Elementary6445 Escondido
 Western Hills Elementary530 Thunderbird Dr.
 Hornedo Middle6101 High Ridge Dr.
 Putnam Elementary6508 Fiesta Dr.
 Tippin Elementary6541 Bear Ridge Dr.
Friday, Dec. 3Charles Middle4909 Trojan Dr.
 Terrace Hills Middle5835 Blossom Ave
 Stanton Elementary5414 Hondo Pass Dr.
 Archie Duran Elementary5249 Bastille Ave.
 Collins Elementary4860 Tropicana Ave.
 Dr. Torres Elementary10700 Rushing Rd.
 Newman Elementary10275 Alcan St.
Monday, Dec. 6Henderson Middle5505 Robert Alva Ave
 Zavala Elementary51 N. Hammett St.
 Clardy Elementary5508 Delta Dr.
 Douglass Elementary101 S. Eucalyptus St.
 Hart Elementary1110 Park St.
 Hawkins Elementary5816 Stephenson Ave.
 Herrera Elementary350 Coates Dr.
Tuesday, Dec. 7Canyon Hills Middle8930 Eclipse St.
 Park Elementary3601 Edgar Park Ave.
 Powell Elementary4750 Ellerthorpe Ave.
 Sunrise Mountain Elementary7710 Pandora St.
 Logan Elementary3200 Ellerthorpe Ave.
 Moye Elementary4825 Alps Dr.
 Wiggs Middle1300 Circle Dr.
Wednesday, Dec. 8Morehead Middle5625 Confetti Dr.
 Guillen Middle900 S. Cotton St.
 Aoy Elementary901 S. Campbell St.
 Magoffin Middle4931 Hercules Ave.
 Coldwell Elementary4101 Altura Ave.
 Hillside Elementary4500 Clifton Ave.
 Mesita Elementary3307 N. Stanton
Thursday, Dec. 9Bliss Elementary4401 Sheridan Rd.
 Milam Elementary5000 Luke St.
 Cielo Vista Elementary9000 Basil Ct.
 Lamar Elementary1440 E. Cliff Dr.
 Nixon Elementary11141 Loma Roja Dr.
 Ross Middle6101 Hughey Dr.
 Hughey Elementary6102 Hughey Dr.
Friday, Dec. 10Richardson Middle11350 Loma Franklin
 Tom Lea Elementary4851 Marcus Uribe
 Whitaker Elementary4700 Rutherford Dr.
 Green Elementary5430 Buckley Dr.
 Johnson Elementary499 Cabaret Dr.  
 Kohlberg Elementary1445 Nardo Goodman Dr.
 Lundy Elementary6201 High Ridge Dr.
Monday, Dec. 13Cooley Elementary107 N. Collingsworth St.
 Guerrero Elementary7530 Lakehurst Dr.
 Zach White Elementary4256 Roxbury Dr.
 MacArthur PK-88101 Whitus Dr.
 Mesita ECDC220 Lawton Dr.
 Don Haskins PK-8250 Lindbergh Ave.
 Don Haskins Annex (Bond Site)500 Mulberry Ave.

For more information on Immunize El Paso, visit www.immunizeelpaso.org. 

