El Paso ISD to host Immunize El Paso vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As FDA gave approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children this week, officials with Immunize El Paso announced a partnership with the El Paso Independent School District to launch a comprehensive vaccination campaign targeting all eligible children enrolled in the District.

Immunize El Paso and local school districts are collaborating to provide neighborhood-level

vaccination access at all campuses on December 1-13. Vaccination is free of charge.

“We are excited to bring this collaborative effort to the El Paso community to ensure every child has

an opportunity to be protected against COVID-19…This is a huge step towards our return to normalcy.” Dusty Warden, Immunize El Paso Director of Operations

Parents, children, and community members are invited to each scheduled clinic, regardless of enrollment status at that campus or the District.

A full list of scheduled clinics in EPISD is listed below; parents or guardians can pre-register their child for the vaccine by going online.

Additionally, Immunize El Paso clinics will carry vaccines, available on a walk-in basis. Clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The clinics are located at:

San Juan Clinic, 6292 Trowbridge. 915-533-3414

Downtown Clinic, 513 E. San Antonio, Suite B. 915-857-2474.

Eastside Clinic, 1400 George Dieter, Suite 225. 915-857-2474.

DATE(All clinics are 3 to 5 PM) SCHOOL ADDRESS Wednesday, Dec. 1 Armendariz Middle 2231 Arizona Ave Rusk Elementary 3601 N. Copia St. Clendenin Elementary 2701 Harrison Ave. Moreno Elementary 2300 San Diego Ave. Barron Elementary 11155 Whitey Ford St. Crockett Elementary 5000 N. Stevens St. Thursday, Dec. 2 Brown Middle 7820 Helen of Troy Dr. Polk Elementary 940 Belvidere St. Rivera Elementary 6445 Escondido Western Hills Elementary 530 Thunderbird Dr. Hornedo Middle 6101 High Ridge Dr. Putnam Elementary 6508 Fiesta Dr. Tippin Elementary 6541 Bear Ridge Dr. Friday, Dec. 3 Charles Middle 4909 Trojan Dr. Terrace Hills Middle 5835 Blossom Ave Stanton Elementary 5414 Hondo Pass Dr. Archie Duran Elementary 5249 Bastille Ave. Collins Elementary 4860 Tropicana Ave. Dr. Torres Elementary 10700 Rushing Rd. Newman Elementary 10275 Alcan St. Monday, Dec. 6 Henderson Middle 5505 Robert Alva Ave Zavala Elementary 51 N. Hammett St. Clardy Elementary 5508 Delta Dr. Douglass Elementary 101 S. Eucalyptus St. Hart Elementary 1110 Park St. Hawkins Elementary 5816 Stephenson Ave. Herrera Elementary 350 Coates Dr. Tuesday, Dec. 7 Canyon Hills Middle 8930 Eclipse St. Park Elementary 3601 Edgar Park Ave. Powell Elementary 4750 Ellerthorpe Ave. Sunrise Mountain Elementary 7710 Pandora St. Logan Elementary 3200 Ellerthorpe Ave. Moye Elementary 4825 Alps Dr. Wiggs Middle 1300 Circle Dr. Wednesday, Dec. 8 Morehead Middle 5625 Confetti Dr. Guillen Middle 900 S. Cotton St. Aoy Elementary 901 S. Campbell St. Magoffin Middle 4931 Hercules Ave. Coldwell Elementary 4101 Altura Ave. Hillside Elementary 4500 Clifton Ave. Mesita Elementary 3307 N. Stanton Thursday, Dec. 9 Bliss Elementary 4401 Sheridan Rd. Milam Elementary 5000 Luke St. Cielo Vista Elementary 9000 Basil Ct. Lamar Elementary 1440 E. Cliff Dr. Nixon Elementary 11141 Loma Roja Dr. Ross Middle 6101 Hughey Dr. Hughey Elementary 6102 Hughey Dr. Friday, Dec. 10 Richardson Middle 11350 Loma Franklin Tom Lea Elementary 4851 Marcus Uribe Whitaker Elementary 4700 Rutherford Dr. Green Elementary 5430 Buckley Dr. Johnson Elementary 499 Cabaret Dr. Kohlberg Elementary 1445 Nardo Goodman Dr. Lundy Elementary 6201 High Ridge Dr. Monday, Dec. 13 Cooley Elementary 107 N. Collingsworth St. Guerrero Elementary 7530 Lakehurst Dr. Zach White Elementary 4256 Roxbury Dr. MacArthur PK-8 8101 Whitus Dr. Mesita ECDC 220 Lawton Dr. Don Haskins PK-8 250 Lindbergh Ave. Don Haskins Annex (Bond Site) 500 Mulberry Ave.

For more information on Immunize El Paso, visit www.immunizeelpaso.org.

