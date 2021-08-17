El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD to discuss legal action against Abbott’s executive order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is holding a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss possibly taking legal action against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

Executive Order GA-38 prohibits government entities, including school districts from mandating masks in schools. However, several counties across Texas have defied the order and implemented their own policies, following up with legal battles against the state.

This comes a day after El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told City Council he was planning to implement a countywide mask mandate for indoor areas including schools, in El Paso.

City Council voted 5-3 to file a lawsuit against Abbott that would support local protective measures.

Last Tuesday, Socorro ISD Board of Trustees met to discuss and possibly take action on a district-wide mask policy, however did not take any action after discussion. The item is back on their agenda for tonight’s board meeting as well.

Dallas County had issued mandates covering public schools, colleges, businesses and many government buildings.

On Sunday night, the Texas Supreme Court sided with the governor by temporarily striking down mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.