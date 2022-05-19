EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) Board of Trustees approved five administrative appointments, which were recommended by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra as part of her plan to restructure.
The Board approved the following appointments:
• Marivel Macias as Chief Organizational Transformation & Equity Officer
• Liza Rodriguez as Chief Communications Officer
• Nathan Glenn as Assistant Superintendent of Student Services
• Dr. Joseph Villalba Jr. as Executive Director of Procurement and School Resources
• David Cervantes as Director of Athletics
Sayavedra said she looks forward to working with these new administrators as she continues her transition into the District and sets forth a vision for transformation.
Macias comes to EPISD from the Socorro Independent School District (SISD), where she currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services. In her new role she will lead all strategic planning, change management initiatives, professional learning plans and organizational transformation for the District. She has a bachelor’s of science in biology, a master’s in educational administration and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Rodriguez comes to EPISD from the Canutillo Independent School District, where she serves as the Marketing and Communications Officer. She also has served as a video production coordinator for the UTEP’s Office of University Communications. She has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Radio/Television/Film from the UT-Austin.
Glenn comes to EPISD from the Sierra Blanca Independent School District, where he serves as Superintendent of Schools. A longtime educator, he has served as a teacher and administrator in
the Socorro school district and the Region 19 Education Service Center. He has a Bachelor’s of Science from Baylor University, a Master’s of Science from Western Governor’s University and is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of the Cumberlands.
Villabla returns to EPISD after spending the past nine years as the Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Operations for the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District in Baytown, Texas. He previously served as a bid specialist for EPISD from 2008 to 2010. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Management from Park University, a master’s of business administration from Webster University and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in organizational leadership from Our Lady of the Lake University.
Cervantes will assume the permanent role as Director of Athletics after serving as interim since 2021. He previously served as Assistant Director of Athletics in the District and is a former Physical Education teacher and baseball coach in EPISD. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Kinesiology and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at El Paso.
