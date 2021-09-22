El Paso ISD: Pre-k slots now open to non-qualifying families

Spaces for free, full-day classes available throughout district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For parents of 4-year-old children in El Paso County, El Paso ISD now has spaces available for its dual-language, full-day pre-k programs.

“Any 4-year-old student whose family lives in the county can enroll to receive dual-language
instruction and get a head start on their education under the guidance of certified teachers, nationally
recognized STEAM curricula and 21st century technology,” EPISD officials shared via a news release.

District officials added that space is limited for the programs.

Normally reserved for students who meet federal qualifications for service, EPISD’s innovative pre-kindergarten program has slots available throughout the city for families who otherwise wouldn’t meet
the federal guidelines.

Dual-language openings are available only in the schools listed below. A selected number of schools
have monolingual pre-k slots available when noted.

• Barron
• Clardy
• Collins
• Cooley
• Douglass
• Duran (dual language & monolingual)
• Guerrero
• Herrera
• Johnson
• Lamar
• MacArthur
• Moreno
• Moye (monolingual only)
• Newman
• Nixon (dual language & monolingual)
• Park
• Powell (dual language & monolingual)
• Putnam
• Rivera
• Stanton
• Sunrise Mountain
• Tom Lea (monolingual only)
• Western Hills
• Whitaker

For more information on EPISD’s innovative pre-k program, and to begin the enrollment process, click here.

