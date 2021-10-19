El Paso ISD open houses to highlight educational options

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the next few weeks, parents and students will be able to get a preview of the various programs available to them in El Paso ISD.

“The District is home to a myriad of magnet schools and specialty programs that cater to specific career and learning goals for students,” El Paso ISD official shared. “Each high school offers a at least one magnet or specialty programs.”

District officials add that all programs are free and, as an open-enrollment district, and EPISD welcomes any student living in El Paso County even – if they live outside the EPISD boundaries.

The schedule of open houses is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.: Burges Early College High School, 7800 Edgemere.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Andress High International Baccalaureate/Teaching P-TECH, 5400 Sun Valley.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 4:30 p.m.: El Paso High Dual Language Magnet and Computer Science P-TECH, 800 E. Schuster.

Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m.: Austin High Sandra Day O’Connor Panther New Tech and Computer Science P-TECH, 3500 Memphis.

Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m.: Transmountain Early College High School, 9570 Gateway North.

Monday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m.: Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy. Click here for virtual meeting.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m.: Franklin High Cougar New Tech and Medical P-TECH, 835 E Redd in the cafeteria.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m.: Silva Health Magnet High School, 121 Val Verde.

Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Austin High Sandra Day O’Connor Panther New Tech and Computer Science P-TECH. Click here for virtual meeting.

Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m.: Transmountain Early College High School. Click here for virtual meeting.

Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.: Andress High International Baccalaureate/Teaching P-TECH. Click here for virtual meeting.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m.: Burges Early College High School. Click here for virtual meeting.

Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m.: El Paso High School Dual Language Magnet and Computer Science P-TECH, 800 E. Schuster.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.: Chapin High School Project Lead the Way and Computer Science P-TECH, 7000 Dyer.

Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Franklin High Cougar New Tech and Medical P-TECH, 835 E Redd in the cafeteria.

Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5:15 p.m.: El Paso High School Dual Language Magnet and Computer Science P-TECH. Click here for virtual meeting.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.: Silva Health Magnet High School. Click here for virtual meeting.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m.: Coronado High School International Baccalaureate, 100 Champions Pl. in the fine arts theater.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m.: Andress High International Baccalaureate/Teaching P-TECH, 5400 Sun Valley.

Wednesday. Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m.: Coronado High School International Baccalaureate, 100 Champions Pl. in the fine arts theater.

Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Young Women’s STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy, 2231 Arizona.

To learn more about each of EPISD’s high school options, click this link.

