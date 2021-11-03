El Paso ISD names Gailey as principal at Brown Middle School

Patrick Gailey, the new principal at Brown Middle School.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District officials announced Wednesday the appointment of Patrick Gailey as the new principal at Brown Middle School.

Gailey heads to Brown after having served as assistant principal at Hornedo Middle School since 2017. He began his career as an educator as a classroom teacher at both Polk Elementary and the former Burnet Elementary.

He also has served as an Active Learning Leader and summer school coordinator throughout the District.

Gailey holds several certifications, including the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System and the Advanced Educational Leadership.

An EPISD Aspiring Leadership Academy graduate, Gailey has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Texas at El Paso.

District officials added that Gailey’s appointment is effective immediately.

