El Paso ISD investigates “vandalism” at Nolan Richardson Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Independent School District confirmed it is investigating an act of vandalism at Nolan Richardson Middle School in Northeast El Paso.

It appears dozens of windows were shattered over the weekend near the front and side end of the school. A spokesperson for the district sent KTSM a statement reading:

EPISD is investigating the vandalism incident at Nolan Richardson Middle School that occurred over the weekend. Any person or student that is found responsible will be subject to appropriate administrative and criminal action. EPISD spokesperson

A grandmother picking up her grandchildren from the school on Tuesday told KTSM parents should talk to their children about what they see happening at school.

“I’m thinking it’s students retaliating,” the grandmother said. “Parents should be held accountable. Had it been during the day and my girls were in there and got hurt, oh my God.”