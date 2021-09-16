El Paso ISD home to all 5 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Thursday the list of semifinalists for its prestigious scholar program and all five El Paso honorees this year are from the El Paso Independent School District.

In fact, all five are students are seniors at Coronado High School. They are:

• Minseo Kim

• Samuel L. Kligman

• Christina L. Li

• Christian N. Lomarquez

• Luke Miller

They are among 16,000 semifinalists named today by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Coronado principal Marc Escareno said the announcement showcases the commitment to high quality teaching and learning that’s the trademark of EPISD and Coronado.

“To be the only high school in the city with students achieving this honor speaks to the legacy of

academic excellence at Coronado,” he said. “Scoring in the top 1 to 2 percent of test takers in the state

of Texas is an amazing accomplishment and these students are among the best of the best in El Paso

and the country.”

EPISD officials added that this year continued the tradition of excellence in the National Merit Scholarship program. Last year, five of the six semifinalists were EPISD students.

These academically talented high-school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for

some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered in the spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to

advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to

attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship,

earning the coveted Merit Scholar title.

