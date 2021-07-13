EPISD holds virtual community meeting to discuss back to school concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is holding two community meetings on Tuesday for parents to discuss back-to-school concerns as the first day is just three weeks away.

The district held a meeting via Zoom at noon on Tuesday for parents to meet during their lunch hour and are holding another meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Melissa Martinez, a spokesperson for EPISD, told KTSM 9 News they planned these meetings to give parents a chance to ask questions about what back to school will look like, particularly when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions, as well as learning loss during the pandemic.

Martinez said those were the two main questions that came out of the early meeting on Tuesday.

Schools are required to return instruction to face-to-face without an option for virtual or hybrid learning as the state did not pass legislation that would give that option. Martinez also mentioned EPISD cannot enforce mandatory masks since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas to require masks, including school districts.

To join in the 5:30 Zoom meeting, the link can be found here: https://episd-org.zoom.us/j/86913577581?pwd=cW1vMjA5d0pVVW5uTmlUUUZHemI3dz09 or dial 1 346 248 7799 (Meeting ID 869 1357 7581).

The meetings will be conducted in English and Spanish. American Sign Language interpretation also will be available.

