El Paso ISD extends vaccination program to students ages 12 and up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District is now expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts to students ages 12 and older.

Through the district’s Vaccinate Before You Graduate program, EPISD high schools will offer on-campus vaccines to students.

This comes as the FDA announced on Monday the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in children ages 12 to 15. Previously, it only allowed those ages 16 and older to be vaccinated.

EPISD is working with Immunize El Paso to get as many students immunized against COVID-19 before the end of May.

Immunize El Paso will offer free vaccines to eligible students and their families, as well as faculty

and staff, at each of EPISD’s traditional high schools. Middle school students are asked to register

at the high school nearest to their home campus.

“We are looking forward to celebrating graduations and the end of the school year with an additional sense of safety,” said Alana Bejarano, EPISD’s Director of Health Services.

The Vaccinate Before You Graduate clinics will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on the following dates and

locations:

May 17 at El Paso High & CCTA @ El Paso High

May 18 TMECHS & Chapin @ Chapin

May 19 at Irvin

May 20 at Austin

May 21 at Burges

May 24 at Andress

May 25 at Franklin

May 26 at Coronado

May 27 at Jefferson/Silva

May 28 at Bowie

All students aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Students under the age of 18

must have parental consent. Please bring an official form of identification and a health insurance

card if you have it.

Students and family members who wish to participate in the Vaccinate Before You Graduate program should REGISTER HERE.

