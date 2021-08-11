El Paso ISD Athletics hiring for game management staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is hiring for its athletics department.

According to a Facebook post, the school district has open positions for announcers, scorekeepers, business agents, ticket takers, guards and ticket sellers.

The district said anyone interested in applying should contact EPISD Athletics or call at 915-230-2250 to learn how you can be part of the EPISD game management staff.

