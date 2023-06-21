EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a $542.9 million budget for the 2023-2024 academic year Tuesday that lays the groundwork for the district to pursue the goals of its flourishing Hopes and Dreams Realized strategic blueprint.

According to the EPISD, the adopted budget maintains fiscal responsibility while allowing the district to remain competitive. All district personnel will receive a 2% general pay increase inclusive of salary pay table alignments and equity adjustments. Rates for extra performance pay, instructional stipends, miscellaneous pay, and substitute pay rates received adjustments. The raise comes on the heels of the approval of a new Employee Emergency Leave Donation Pool that allows eligible district employees to donate their sick leave hours to colleagues who have exhausted their own leave accruals. In addition, the contribution amount for employees with a Health Savings Account increased from $300 to $1,000.

Last year, El Paso ISD approved a 7% increase for teachers as well as 10 paid additional days for parental leave, the only district in the region to offer this benefit.

“We are confident that this budget not only reflects our commitment to providing academic excellence for all students but also primes the district for a successful future inspiring and empowering our students to thrive,” newly elected Board President Israel Irrobali said. “With this approval, we hope to take proactive steps that will help students, teachers, and the community-at-large work in concert together for the benefit of our children.”

As stated by EPISD, this year’s budget is the result of a months-long process of careful analysis and collaboration with multiple stakeholder groups, guided by the Board’s commitment to ensuring every student in the district receives a high-quality education. The plan provides funding for multiple academic programs, professional development opportunities for staff, and the maintenance and improvement of school facilities.

The budget allocates funding to expand student access to technology, enhance teacher training in differentiated instruction, and increase counseling and mental health support services for students. It also secures the district’s ability to launch impactful new initiatives such as Montessori classrooms, extended day learning programs, and more.

The first students in El Paso ISD’s Montessori program were announced earlier this month. More than 80 students from throughout El Paso County will be part of the inaugural cohort at Moreno Elementary School this fall. El Paso ISD’s Montessori students will be engaged in the internationally recognized method of education, which involves children’s natural interests and activities rather than formal teaching methods. The extended-day learning centers will be hosted at four campuses and will offer before and after-school care that focuses on literacy and enrichment.