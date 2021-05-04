El Paso International Airport strengthening COVID-19 protections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso says it has strengthened protections against COVID-19 using technology throughout the facility.

The airport has electrostatic disinfecting sprayers, UV light-emitting units mounted on escalator handrails, sanitizer sprays for work vehicles, more cleaning and social distancing markers throughout the facility.

City officials say an even wider range of protection, including three types of germicidal ultraviolet disinfection devices were installed in the terminal over the last year. The equipment was installed by Safe Disinfection Inc., a company that specializes in installing and testing the tools.

The airport has a Foton Defender TM, a Safe Disinfecting SD Chamber and a Safe Disinfecting 850 Max portable tower that fills a room with UVC light.

“The health and safety of our passengers, partners and workforce continue to be our priority,” Sam Rodriguez, the city’s director of aviation said. “We continue to seek and add innovative, proven solutions to support the future of safe air travel especially as we start to see more and more passengers returning to the terminal.”

